She-Ra princesses prepare for the last battle in final season trailer

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power type TV Show genre Animated,

Adventure

At a certain point the clock runs out. Over the course of four seasons of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, the titular characters have fought off the armies of the Horde, learned how to control their own elemental powers, and even saved the fabric of time and space from destruction. But as the exclusive trailer for the fifth and final season makes clear, the stakes couldn't be higher now that they're face-to-face with the planet-conquering army of Horde Prime.

When we last left our heroes, Adora (Aimee Carrero) had destroyed the magic sword that transforms her into She-Ra rather than let it be used as a world-destroying weapon. With Etheria once again part of the normal universe (after having been transported to a pocket dimension by a previous She-Ra many years ago), it became vulnerable to Horde Prime. The galactic tyrant transported both Catra (AJ Michalka) and Glimmer (Karen Fukuhara) on board his flagship. Though they've been enemies for most of the show, the two now find themselves confronted by someone more dangerous than either could have imagined.

"Horde Prime has no space in his empire for individuality; everything needs to be a reflection of his own ego," showrunner Noelle Stevenson tells EW. "Characters like Glimmer and Catra, who have been striving for self-individuation this whole time, to be told that 'you’re both cogs in this machine and will be used to flatten the universe and make everything uniform,' I think that's the most horrifying thing they’ve been confronted with."

Building on the scary vibes, the season 5 trailer features a haunting cover of the She-Ra theme song, "Warriors," courtesy of Michalka. That song will be available to stream or purchase as part of the series soundtrack that will become available on May 8. That same day, Michalka has new music coming from Aly & AJ, her group with her sister.

Season 5 of She-Ra hits Netflix on May 15. Watch the new trailer above.

Related content: