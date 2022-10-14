She-Hulk head writer explains Bruce's son Skaar's finale debut

"We thought it would be really cool if we could tease a new character at the end."

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, now streaming on Disney+.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reminded viewers over and over again who the star of the show was — Jen Walters, a.k.a. the titular She-Hulk herself (Tatiana Maslany) — but a shocking cameo in the season finale has Marvel fans reeling about what could be coming down the pipeline for the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) instead.

While Jen was enjoying watching her new romantic fling Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil (Charlie Cox) squirm during a family barbecue where he was the one getting grilled about having kids and how much money he makes, a late arrival from Bruce stole the show as he introduced his family to his son Skaar, all the way from the planet Sakaar. Comic book fans know the long, tragic story of how Bruce became Skaar's dad, so does this mean we're getting a Planet Hulk or World War Hulk movie or show anytime soon in the MCU? That's exactly what EW asked She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao, who explained how Skaar's debut in the finale came about and what it could potentially mean for the future.

She Hulk Finale Skaar Credit: Marvel Studios

"Initially when we first started talking about how the season would end, we were like, 'It'd be fun if we did a big cameo at the very, very end, the last scene, the last moment, a big cameo from the MCU. That'd be really cool,'" Gao tells EW. "But then we realized that's so dependent on who's willing to do it, what their availability is, and there's just no way at the scripting stage that we would be able to get any sort of guarantees on who would be able to do it. It's so dependent on that that you can't really commit to a person in the script. So then we thought it would be really cool if we could tease a new character at the end, either as the last moment of the last scene or even as a post-credits tag."

Gao reveals the writers "went through a lot of the comics to find out who we could use," but once again they realized "it was really dependent on whether or not [Marvel boss] Kevin [Feige] would okay all of that."

As for how they ultimately landed on introducing Bruce's Hulk son Skaar and what his MCU future holds? "It was Kevin himself who decided that it should be Skaar, so direct all future questions about that to the man himself," Gao says.

And yes, she does mean "human Kevin," not the artificial intelligence K.E.V.I.N., a.k.a. Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus, "the most advanced entertainment algorithm in the world."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: