She-Hulk head writer debunks finale post-credits scene tease about Wong going to 'another show'

No, that line wasn't revealing that Sorcerer Supreme Wong is popping up on another Marvel TV show. (Boo!)

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (now streaming on Disney+).

It's now become tradition for a Marvel Cinematic Universe end-credits scene to blow fans' minds about new characters, upcoming projects, and general speculation about the future of the franchise. And all season long, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law played around with what a Marvel post-credits scene could be in more than half the episodes, subverting expectations and using end tags in a comedic way instead. However, the finale's post-credits scene has one line that has fans theorizing about the future in a very traditional Marvel way, so EW got to the bottom of what it means. And in true She-Hulk fashion, it's not what you expect!

Tatiana Maslany in the 'She-Hulk' season 1 finale Credit: Marvel Studios

After the episode 9 credits finish rolling, a final scene plays where Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) breaks Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) out of his jail cell after he violated his parole by transforming into Abomination despite being fitted with an inhibitor (only for some paid appearances though, not to wreak any kind of evil havoc). Wong opens a portal and brings his old cage fight buddy to move in with him at Kamar-Taj, which Blonsky was clearly expecting since he had already packed and asked Wong what took so long. "You got sucked into another show, didn't you?" Blonsky asks Wong, who blames "peak TV" for the delay.

While fans speculated that line means Wong may be seen again in another Marvel TV show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law head writer Jessica Gao debunks that theory and confirms it was not referring to the MCU at all.

"It was just fun because we had this running joke going that he was always watching TV, because he was discovering American pop culture late in life, he had a lot to catch up on," Gao tells EW. "So he's just been bingeing all of the prestige television that was available to him."

Hey, who can blame him?

