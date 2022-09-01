She-Hulk finally explains why Wong was fighting Abomination in Shang-Chi

Warning: This article contains spoilers about episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

After Jen Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) agrees to represent Emil during his parole hearing, leaked footage of that tournament fight threatens to derail the entire case because it's hard evidence that he escaped from prison. But Emil said he was actually forced to leave his cell by "a Sorcerer Supreme named Wong," and since he chose to return by his own free will, therefore he should still qualify for parole. Wong eventually shows up to confirm that Emil is telling the truth — he explains that he took Emil from his cell against his wishes all because he just needed a worthy opponent to fight during his training to become Sorcerer Supreme. Turns out, Wong just wanted a good fight! And despite being late to the hearing, Wong finally testifies, clearing Emil's name and helping him get parole.

She-Hulk Credit: Marvel Studios

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law head writer Jessica Gao reveals that she didn't come up with that hilariously simple explanation for Wong was fighting Abomination. "We asked the question," she tells EW. "The answer was given to us."

As for why the answer ultimately came in Marvel's half-hour comedy, director Kat Coiro explains that She-Hulk and Shang-Chi were actually being made at the same time, so it felt like the perfect way to connect the two and bring back Roth's character (last seen in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, which starred Edward Norton before Mark Ruffalo took over the role of Bruce Banner).

"We were filming and Shang-Chi was still being edited, so we were sent some of that footage and it was part of the setup of Abomination for us," Coiro tells EW. "It was always planned and it seems so complicated now when I'm talking about it, but when we were in the moment, it all felt very organic. What's so cool about this [show] is that you are in a superhuman law division, and so the possibilities of every single MCU character coming through those doors are endless because it's not just like, 'What cameo can we throw in?' It's, 'What superhero needs legal help?' "

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer Credit: Marvel Studios

Answering a lingering fan question is exciting, but Gao was more excited to just get Wong on the show. "Benedict Wong is so great. I love him," she says. "He was such a joy to have around set — he would DJ in between camera setups and start dance parties. He had this really bright, positive energy. He was so wonderful. And he's so funny too. It was just so fun being able to pull him out of all these high intense, dramatic situations and putting him in the funniest [situations]."

And Gao laughs as she acknowledges that Wong is seemingly the main thread connecting all of Marvel's Phase 4 projects so far. "I love that we are in the era of the Wong Cinematic Universe," she adds. "I hope it remains the Wong Cinematic Universe forever."

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debut Thursdays on Disney+.

