Bruce forces Jen to Hulk out using Stark technology in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sneak peek

When it comes to mastering her new She-Hulk powers, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has the perfect mentor in her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) — or at least she thinks she does at first on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The premiere of Disney+'s new half-hour legal comedy tells the story of how Jen inherits her cousin Bruce's Hulk powers after a car accident causes his blood to get into her system. From there, Bruce tries to coach her through her new abilities and powers in the hopes that she doesn't destroy entire cities like he did when he began his journey as the Hulk.

(L-R): Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk / Bruce Banner and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer "Jen" Walters/She-Hulk in Marvel Studios' SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved. Credit: Marvel Studios

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the series premiere in which Bruce forces Jen to Hulk out (using some old Stark technology, as some eagle-eyed fans will notice), and it turns out their styles of training don't exactly mesh well. And ultimately, Bruce might not be the best teacher for Jen on her journey towards becoming She-Hulk — but she has a few things she can teach him instead.

"I love that whole thing of him trying to mansplain being the Hulk to her," Ruffalo tells EW. "But she doesn't need it, it's not what she needs. And now he has someone to relate to and it's real and she's his equal. She kicks his ass and she kicks his ego too. There's a lot of freedom in getting your ass kicked that way — it allows him to grow and be something other than he thinks he is, or bigger than he thinks he is."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Aug. 18 on Disney+.

