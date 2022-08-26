All the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law post-credits scenes (so far) explained

"I think there's only one or two episodes that don't but nearly every episode has an end-credits scene," head writer Jessica Gao tells EW.

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the first two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is charting new territory as the MCU's first half-hour comedy series — but some things never change. Like every Marvel project that's come before, the new Disney+ show doesn't always end when the credits start rolling.

The first two episodes that have been released (so far) introduce fans to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner a.k.a. the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) who suddenly becomes She-Hulk after a car accident causes some of Bruce's blood to get into her system. All Jen wants to do is get back to her job as an attorney, maybe go on some not-so-terrible dates, and spend time with her friends, but now her formerly quiet life has irrevocably changed since the world sees her as a superhero. She becomes the head of the superhuman law division and tries to balance her new She-Hulk status with keeping her life as normal as possible.

Head writer Jessica Gao tells EW that fans can expect to get a post-credits scene in almost every episode. "I think there's only one or two episodes that don't but nearly every episode has an end-credits scene," she says. "It's just a result of the fact that we're all comedy writers. If you give us a chance to do an extra joke, we're going to make an extra joke."

Director and executive producer Kat Coiro reveals that while some of the post-credits scenes were scripted, some were actually improvised on set. "So many of them came organically, and from watching the actors interact with each other," says Coiro. "Part of comedy is allowing actors to play and leaving room for improvisation, which can be really hard when you're dealing with such a technically heavy show, so any opportunity we saw to let people play and go off book, we would grab it. What's cool about Marvel is there's so much exploration and a lot of that happens on set and in post-[production]. It was a constantly evolving process."

Below, EW rounds up every post-credits scene (so far) and explains what they mean.

Tatiana Maslany on 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Tatiana Maslany on 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' | Credit: Marvel Studios

Episode 1: Captain America f---s!

Gao created She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with the goal of making it Marvel's horniest show yet, and that couldn't have been more clear from the very first scene in the series premiere when Jen is grilling Bruce about whether or not Captain America (Chris Evans) died a virgin. It becomes a running gag all throughout the episode, as Jen is fixated on her theory that he didn't have sex before he died (she even has a detailed timeline of evidence she's collected through her own research). It was a funny joke, but the show really commits to the bit in the first post-credits scene of the season.

The hilarious scene begins in Bruce's home bar that he built with Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) in his Mexican hideout, and Jen is drunkenly ranting (once again) about how Cap didn't deserve to die a virgin — especially with "that ass." An annoyed Bruce decides to put an end to her rambling by disclosing a shocking piece of information he's been sitting on for years: "Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour." Of course, Jen then reveals she was faking being drunk to manipulate Bruce into telling her the truth, and now it's too late for him to take it back. She loudly cheers, "Captain America f---s !" as the scene abruptly cuts out.

Not only is this story now officially cemented forever in the MCU, it turns out that it came straight from Marvel's mastermind himself.

"We didn't set out thinking that we were going to be able to answer it," Gao says. "It used to just be a running joke, that it's going to be a lifelong obsession for Jen, that this is the one thing that keeps her awake at night. It actually used to be in the show a lot more, where in every episode there would be some little reminder, like you'd see that her search history was this, and she was always in asides talking to other characters where everybody's reaction was like, 'She's talking about this again.' It was actually Kevin Feige who said, 'I know the answer. I can tell you. We can do the answer. And I was like, 'You have the answer, and we can tell everyone?' And he was like, 'Yeah.' So this is Marvel canon. This is straight from Kevin Feige."

While Feige gave his blessing for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to disclose this very personal piece of Cap's sexual history to the world, it turns out that no one warned Evans. "I laughed my ass off," Ruffalo says. "I'm like, 'Does someone need to talk to Captain America about this?' I haven't. I was afraid he was going to have it cut. Too late now, buddy. The cat's out of the bag."

Evans ended up tweeting about the scene the day the premiere came out, but all he posted was a bunch of crying/laughing emojis and one zipped-lips emoji.

Episode 2: The best handywoman in the MCU

Jen may not want to use her She-Hulk powers to become an Avenger and save the world, but she's not above using her new strength and abilities to help out her family. Earlier in episode 2, she visits her parents for family dinner, and the post-credits scene sees her returning to help out with some chores around their house.

First, she lifts up their car while her cousin Ched (Nicholas Cirillo) fumbles around with changing out a tire. Then she mounts their new flatscreen TV while Ched — who works at Best Buy — doesn't lift a finger to help. "I could've done that," he says while watching and eating pie. Finally, she carries six giant water jugs into the house in one trip, telling her dad that while she's glad he's staying hydrated, "this seems a little excessive."

This end-credits scene is pretty self-explanatory — if someone in your life suddenly gained super strength, wouldn't you ask them to help you out with some strenuous household chores?!

Check back here each week as new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (including new post-credits scenes) debut Thursdays on Disney+.

