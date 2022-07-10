Jamil laughed off fan reaction to a first look image at her villain Titania in Disney+'s upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series.

Jameela Jamil does not object to the shade surrounding her character's look for Disney+'s upcoming series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

After a photo was shared of her She-Hulk villain Titania on Twitter, Jamil responded to fan reaction of her costume and hairstyle ("It's giving Halloween costume for Walmart," one user wrote, while others roasted her big hair) with humor.

Jamil shared a behind-the-scenes video from the makeup chair on Twitter Saturday and wrote, "Guys... I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in Atlanta heat."

The Good Place alum continued, "Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho?" In a separate tweet, Jamil assured fans the costume would make more sense once the series premieres August 17. "It fits the character," she wrote.

The forthcoming nine-episode series will star Orphan Black alum Tatiana Maslany as the title superhero. In human form, however, she goes by Jennifer Walters and works as an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases. The lawyer must learn to juggle life as a 30-something single woman who also happens to have super-powered strength, just like her Avenger cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will also star Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry and feature numerous Marvel vets, including Ruffalo, Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/the Abomination), and Benedict Wong (Wong).

Watch the trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law above.

