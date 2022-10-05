With only two episodes left, does this mean Matt Murdock is finally making his She-Hulk debut this week?

There's only two episodes left of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and fans eager to see Daredevil (Charlie Cox) make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the comedy series are running out of time. But in an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode that reveals Jen's (Tatiana Maslany) new legal client, and he's got a potential connection to the Man Without Fear.

In the video above, Jen a.k.a. She-Hulk takes on a new client, Mr. Patilio, who calls himself "Leap-Frog" — and in some instances, "Guard Frog." He's looking for some legal help after his vigilante suit malfunctioned while he was trying to stop two thieves stealing a smart TV. His fighting skills leave a lot to be desired, and his penchant for puns and catchphrases like "it's time to ribbit and rip it" means he's not exactly a big deal in the superhero world. But his arrival means something bigger is coming since every Leap-Frog arc in the comics features Daredevil.

"She-Hulk" - The Guard Frog https://www.epk.tv/cart/tbmksc8vcmkdqwgn18zrqmvjwcq478a7pyobieknf1kwetoomauqvrvqk6yb5ywjdgxui Credit: Disney+

In the source material, DC supervillain Leap-Frog a.k.a. Vincent Patilio is also a minor character — he's a failed inventor who makes a frog costume that gives him the ability to leap great distances as well as enhanced strength. But since he's fought and been defeated by Daredevil multiple different times, that means Matt Murdock may finally be showing up in She-Hulk episode 8 after his cowl was glimpsed briefly in an earlier episode.

Daredevil's cameo in She-Hulk was teased in the show's Comic-Con trailer in July, but producers have been keeping details about when/how he arrives totally secret since. "I am definitely excited for Daredevil to make his appearance, because I think he's going to be a crowd favorite," director Kat Coiro previously told EW. "But I can't tell you anything else about that. The Marvel police is a real thing and I don't want to get arrested by them."

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debut Thursdays on Disney+.

