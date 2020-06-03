Shaun Robinson calls out former Access Hollywood cohost Billy Bush over 'white privilege'

Former Access Hollywood anchor and correspondent Shaun Robinson is calling out her former colleague Billy Bush for not fully acknowledging the "pain" caused by white privilege and not always being an ally to the black community.

On Wednesday, Robinson tweeted at Bush, now a host on Extra, in response to a video interview he shared between him and former football star Nate Burleson about the global protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"Good Morning, Billy Bush," she wrote. "I appreciate you being an ally NOW. But, if you want to talk about the pain #WhitePrivilege causes African Americans, you should probably also talk to the black woman who sat next to you on the set of #AccessHollywood for years."

Robinson didn't elaborate on her experience working with Bush, and representatives for both parties did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Robinson worked on Access Hollywood from 1999 to 2015 and has since moved on to hosting TLC's 90 Day Fiancé tell-all specials. Bush appeared on Access Hollywood between 2001 and 2016, leaving for the Today show. He was fired from Today later that year when a tape of him and Donald Trump having a lewd conversation was leaked and joined Extra last year.

To help combat systemic racism, please consider donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero, which is dedicated to ending police brutality in America through research-based strategies.

Color of Change, which works to move decision makers in corporations and government to be more responsive to racial disparities.

Equal Justice Initiative, which provides legal services to people who have been wrongly convicted, denied a fair trial, or abused in state jails and prisons.