Prime Video special Shatner in Space to debut in December

William Shatner is going to space, and it's all going to be documented. On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Prime Video will launch a one-hour special titled Shatner in Space. The announcement was made by Shatner himself during a virtual panel for CCXP Worlds, one of Brazil's largest fan conventions.

The special will focus on the events leading up to, during, and after Shatner's history-making flight. It will also highlight the friendship between Shatner and Jeff Bezos, who credits Star Trek as providing him with his first dreams of space travel.

"I made these tricorders and communicator to play Star Trek with my friends when I was 9 years old, and my incredible mom saved them for 48 years," Bezos wrote in an Instagram post before Shatner's flight. "She dug them up this past week, and @WilliamShatner has agreed to take them up into space for me tomorrow. Please don't judge me for the artwork. Thank you, Bill!"

William Shatner William Shatner | Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Shatner traveled to space last month thanks to Bezo's aerospace company Blue Origin. The actor was one of four crew members aboard the New Shepard rocket, including Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, and crew members Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries.

The trip made the Star Trek actor the oldest person to undertake the journey.

"My time in space was the most profound experience I could have ever imagined," Shatner said. "This special documenting my journey gives a dramatic view of that experience, and my hope is that it inspires the world to see we must go to space to save Earth."

The special, which debuts Wednesday, Dec. 13, will be available to be viewed in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand. According to Prime Video, additional territories will launch in 2022.