Sharon Stone's message to critics of Christian Bale’s famous outburst on Terminator set: 'Get over it'

Stone says 'a lot of people' don't understand what it takes for actors to do their jobs.

Movie sets can be chaotic places with crew members hustling and bustling to craft lavish productions. In the midst of it all are the actors, who, despite everything going on around them, are "bringing emotion," "bringing this thing out of yourself," Sharon Stone explains. Which is why she has a lot of sympathy for people like Christian Bale, who was metaphorically flogged for an (in)famous 2009 outburst on the set of Terminator: Salvation.

During a Wednesday night appearance on The Late Show in promotion of her new memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone explained to host Stephen Colbert how a lot of people don't get what it takes for actors to do their jobs, "or that you have to have a small protected space to do that."

"Many people are trying to get so much else from you while you're doing that that you almost feel like you're gonna snap and you're criticized if you do snap," she says.

When asked if she addresses any "snaps" of her own in her book, Stone instead mentioned Bale.

"I would not say so much for myself," she began, "but I can certainly say that I see that with such brilliant actors, like maybe Christian Bale, who completely transforms himself into someone else, whether he's playing George Bush or whether he's playing an anorexic or whether he's playing an O.C.D. stockbroker, he becomes a different person."

An audio recording leaked in 2009 that featured Bale shouting and slinging F-bombs at Terminator: Salvation cinematographer Shane Hurlbut on the film's set after he had supposedly distracted the actor during a take. Bale apologized for the moment, which painted him at the time as being difficult to work with.

"People want to get up in his business while he's trying to completely transform into another person. And then he's like, 'Get away from me!' And then they want to criticize him for not being available to them," Stone told Colbert. "I find that a little bit, you know, maybe they should just grow up."

Watch Stone's full interview with Colbert in the video above.

