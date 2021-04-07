The Talk Streaming Options

Osbourne shared screenshots of text messages she sent to Underwood on March 12, March 15, and March 18. The screenshots were shared with The Daily Mail, which publishes a column written by Morgan, who was the subject of the discourse on the episode of The Talk on March 10 for his controversial remarks against Meghan.

Underwood, speaking about the events in a three-part "Sharon Walks Away" podcast released in April, said Osbourne never reached out to apologize to her and has not spoken with her former co-host since.

A representative for Osbourne confirmed the contents of the texts to EW. A rep for Underwood didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

"Sheryl, My heart is heavy and I'm deeply saddened by the events that transpired on Wednesday," Osbourne wrote to Underwood in her first March 12 text. "I don't want to lose my true friend over this. Im sorry for telling you to f--- off during the break, I'm sorry for for accusing you [of] fake crying while we were live on air and I'm sorry for losing my temper with you. I felt shocked, scared and saddened by what felt like was a [blindsided] attack."

"You know me," she continued. "You know how I've always had your back. We've outlasted everyone on this show and that's because we've always been a team and had each other backs. I consider you a genuine friend. If you want to talk on the phone over the weekend I'm here. Once again from the bottom of my heart I'm sorry. Is there anything You need from me or that I can do to help you heal? Love and respect always - Sharon."

A second text message, sent by Osbourne to Underwood two days after the first, reads, "I know you're taking space and I don't want to disrespect that. I'm just reaching out because I want you to know I'm thinking about you. If you are willing, can we talk before Wednesday? Big kiss."

"While you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist," Underwood had said.

"I feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist," Osbourne remarked. She also asked Underwood to explain what was racist about Morgan's remarks and shouted at her "not to cry" as she should be the one crying.

Osbourne later said she felt "blindsided" by CBS and the line of questioning, saying CBS executives fed the questions to Underwood and her cohosts. Following an investigation by the network, CBS said in a statement they "did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."

