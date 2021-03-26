Sharon Osbourne is leaving The Talk

The Talk Streaming Options

Sharon Osbourne is out at The Talk.

The 68-year-old cohost is signing off after an on-air dust-up March 10 with colleague Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan and his incendiary words about Meghan Markle. The show went dark so CBS could launch an investigation, while Osbourne tweeted an apology that said in part, "To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry."

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home," CBS said in a statement Friday. "As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."

The statement continued, "At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race. During this week's hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers."

The March 10 exchange between Osbourne and Underwood started with a discussion about Morgan and how he didn't believe Markle during her now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey. Underwood then questioned Osbourne about her support for the polarizing British broadcaster.

"While you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist," Underwood said.

Osbourne then asked Underwood to explain what was racist about what Morgan said in regards to the duchess.

"I feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist," Osbourne said, telling Underwood "not to cry" as they continued talking.

The Talk was launched in 2010 with Osbourne, Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen, Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete, and Marissa Jaret Winokur. Underwood, who joined in season 2, is now the veteran on the panel.

The Talk will return with original episodes April 12.

