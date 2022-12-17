She was taken to Santa Paula Hospital in Southern California on Friday night.

Sharon Osbourne has reportedly hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency.

The TV personality was reportedly filming a paranormal television show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, Calif., when she fell ill around 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening and was taken by first responders to Santa Paula Hospital, per TMZ.

Santa Paula police chief Don Aguilar confirmed to EW that someone by Osbourne's name was transported from the Glen Tavern Inn by an EMS team. The cause of the emergency — and Osbourne's health condition — is currently unknown.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sharon Osbourne attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Sharon Osbourne | Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Representatives for Osbourne did not immediately respond to EW's request for more information. The Glen Tavern Inn declined to comment when EW reached out for confirmation.

Osbourne has struggled with multiple health ailments throughout the past 20 years. In 2002, The Osbournes star announced that she had colon cancer and underwent surgery and three months of chemotherapy to recover from it. A decade later, Osbourne underwent a double mastectomy after learning she had a genetic predisposition for developing breast cancer in 2012.

In addition to making appearances on shows like The Five, Good Morning America, and her own docuseries Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back over the past year, Osbourne has also been taking care of her husband, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, amid his own health struggles. The Black Sabbath singer revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2020, calling it "incredibly challenging for us all."

"Suddenly, your life just stops — life as you knew it," Sharon said in the iTV documentary Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson's in October. "When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him. I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying."