The 70-year-old shared a brief note on her Instagram Monday night, indicating that she was "back home and doing great" while thanking her supporters for uplifting her after her hospitalization for a medical emergency she suffered while filming the Jack and Kelly Osbourne: Night of Terror television show with her family.

Over the weekend, Jack Osbourne, Sharon's son, said in an Instagram Story that his mother was back home and recovering, per PEOPLE.

Sharon was filming at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, Calif. on Friday evening, when the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. local time. First responders reportedly arrived and transported her to Santa Paula Hospital, TMZ reported at the time.

Santa Paula police chief Don Aguilar told EW that an EMS team moved the TV personality from the filming location to the medical center, though he did not elaborate on the nature of the emergency.

Sharon Osbourne attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Sharon Osbourne shares health update after medical emergency on TV set. | Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The recent scare follows the former star of MTV's The Osbournes' numerous health ailments over the years, including a colon cancer diagnosis in 2002, and the revelation that she underwent a double mastectomy 10 years later as a preventative measure because she had a genetic predisposition for breast cancer.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.