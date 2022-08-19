Richard Linklater's Before trilogy

Catastrophe fans loved the humorous verbal jousting of characters Rob and Sharon. Their communication style was partly inspired by Richard Linklater's work. His Before film trilogy, which tracked the relationship between Jesse and Céline's relationship, began with 1995 romantic film Before Sunrise. It was followed by 2004's Before Sunset and Before Midnight in 2013.

Created by Horgan and Rob Delaney, Catastrophe follows an American advertising executive (Delany) and Irish primary school teacher (Horgan) who end up with a baby after a six-day fling and have to navigate their new normal, which is equal parts awkward and humorous. "Rob and I used to reference [Linklater's Before trilogy] a lot. How they spoke to each other and that idea of following a conversation, the twists and [turns] that a conversation might take," Hogan says about Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline's (Julie Delpy) interactions in the trilogy. Horgan sees a naturalness in the way the film series' central couple were together, and that aspect of their dynamic was something they wanted for Catastrophe. "When they talk to each other and when they find each other funny, it feels like real people finding each other funny, which is what we tried to do on Catastrophe," Horgan explains.