Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe are returning to Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars type TV Show network ABC genre Reality

Two fan favorites are returning to the ballroom this fall.

Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe are among the pros who will participate in the 29th season of Dancing With the Stars. The rest of the pros — all of whom were announced on Good Morning America today — will be Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater. Two new pros, Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach, are also joining the show.

The celebrity contestants will be announced later.

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

When DWTS returns on Sept. 14, there will be some changes on the dance floor. Tyra Banks has replaced Tom Bergeron as host, while Erin Andrews won't be back as an emcee partner-in-crime.

"Let's just keep this real: It is going to be so next-level," Banks, who will also serve as an executive producer, recently told People TV. "[We're] keeping the stuff that we know America loves, but you need to get ready because it's going to be different!"

Related content: