Shark Week 2022 sets premiere date — and puts fear in Rose the seal

Shark Week 2022 is lurking just around the bay. While you probably already know that the fin festivities will begin in July, it's now time to sink your teeth into a few more specifics — specifically, that premiere date. The eight-day programming block that celebrates the feared predator of the seas will run from July 24 through July 31 on Discovery. Similar to last year, discovery+ will allow viewers to preview several of these specials early.

The 34th installment of Shark Week promises new locations across the globe and cutting-edge technology that offers revelations about the mating and migration patterns of sharks. Of course, there's often a celebrity component to these proceedings. With the seas churning with synergy after the Warner Bros./Discovery merger, Impractical Jokers stars Brian Quinn, James Murray, and Sal Vulcano will anchor a dare-ing shark education special.

And now, we dare you to check out this promo featuring a charming harbor seal named Rose, who lives at Georgia Aquarium. Rose is ready for her close-up — but so is a shark.

Last year's Shark Week slate featured a record number of specials (32), with programs featuring such celebrities as Tiffany Haddish, William Shatner, Brad Paisley, the Jackass crew, J.B. Smoove, and Sharknado's Ian Ziering and Tara Reid.

