Shark Week 2019 schedule: Your guide to all 18 specials

AIRS: Wednesday, July 31, 8 p.m. ET/PT

OFFICIAL DESCRIPTION: “Wildlife biologist and animal tracker Forrest Galante embark on a mission to the Indian Ocean to search for the supposedly extinct Pondicherry shark. This rare species was last seen in the 1970s, but recent photos of unidentified sharks around Sri Lanka and the Maldives lead many to believe it could still be alive. Along with his wife Jessica, a team of wildlife experts and filmmakers, Forest dives into an untamed wilderness to track down this amazing shark. But because of its ability to osmoregulate, meaning it can swim in fresh or saltwater, Forrest must cover tons of ground — including deep ocean, shallow coral reefs, underwater caves, and even jungle rivers. Armed with cutting edge technology including a 3D structure scanner and genetic testing, Forrest’s team leaves no stone unturned in their quest to validate whether or not the photos of a strange shark swimming in the Indian Ocean are Pondicherry. If they can prove it’s still alive, it will be removed off the extinct species list, and they can redouble their efforts to study and protect the Pondicherry’s ongoing existence.”