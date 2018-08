AIRS: Thursday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

OFFICIAL DESCRIPTION: “It’s the most dangerous stunt Shark Week has ever undertaken. In a raw, immersive adventure that includes blowing up a boat in the middle of the ocean, Paul de Gelder and James Glancy spend two days floating with sharks. With no food, water or sleep, their physical condition deteriorates and the risk of shark attack rises. How will the sharks behave? And will the men get attacked? The location is the waters of Cat Island, the Bahamas. One of the last refuges for the endangered Oceanic White Tip. A shark said to be responsible for hundreds of deaths of shipwreck survivors during WW2.The experiment is so dangerous, a safety and medical team will float 300 feet away from the men, monitoring their every move. Within minutes, sharks start to arrive. Over the next two days an extraordinary survival story unfolds as the sharks get increasingly confident. As Paul and James weaken, and drift more than 25 miles out to sea, they experience a feeding frenzy in this unique, high octane adventure: Sharkwrecked.