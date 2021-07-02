And it's all in the name of science.

Watch Chris Hemsworth give a shark an anal swab: 'Let's dig in, shall we?

Chris Hemsworth is getting to the bottom of shark eating habits.

In an exclusive clip from Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth, which is part of National Geographic's Sharkfest, the Thor star helps researchers with their quest to learn more about the ocean-dwelling species.

After ensuring the captured shark is all right, and not in distress, while samples are collected, Hemsworth is recruited to tap dat shark a--.

"Here we are, about to take an anal swab from the shark," Hemsworth says in the clip, holding up the medical device. "All for science. So let's dig in, shall we?"

After retrieving the sample, the Aussie actor does offer his apologies.

"Sorry about that, mate," he says.

Chris Hemsworth sitting on his surfboard in the water Chris Hemsworth sits on his surfboard in the water on 'Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth' | Credit: National Geographic/Craig Parry

This year's Sharkfest kicks off Monday, July 5 on National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney XD, and Disney+. It will span six weeks, and features 21 hours of original programming, and 60 hours of enhanced content.

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth airs July 5 at 9 p.m. ET.