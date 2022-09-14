Charlie Hunnam is an Aussie on the run from the law in first Shantaram trailer

Shantaram Show More About Shantaram type Book genre Fiction

Charlie Hunnam is no stranger to playing a lawbreaker. For seven seasons, the English actor brought outlaw motorcycle club member Jax Teller to life on Sons of Anarchy — not to mention his numerous movie roles playing gangsters and fighters of all different kinds. But in his first series regular role since Sons of Anarchy wrapped in 2014, Hunnam is taking on a much different kind of criminal for Apple TV+'s Shantaram — one that he promises is different from anything he'd ever done before.

Based on Gregory David Roberts' best-selling novel, the 12-episode first season follows an Australian fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980's Bombay while on the run from the law. Alone in an unfamiliar city and hoping to disappear, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's escaped from in this new place. Working as a medic for the city's poor and neglected, Lin finds himself falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman, and soon must choose between freedom or love — and the complications that come with it — on his long road to redemption.

The first trailer for Shantaram is finally here, and while it may seem familiar to see Hunnam running from the law and getting into bloody, brutal fights, he recently told EW that this isn't "some sort of Sons of Anarchy in India, because that's not what we're delivering. The show is so radically different and the characters are so radically different."

Check out the new trailer below now:

"I was really a kid when I started Sons, although that grew into feeling quite proud of some of the work that I did in the later seasons," Hunnam added to EW. "I'm just a different person now. I'm north of 40 now, and I've been taking stock of who I am and who I would like to be, and the work that I do is certainly an element of that. I think it was an important step for me to challenge myself in those ways. It was very rewarding to push myself out of my comfort zone with this project — I've never worked as hard on anything as I've worked on this, so I'm nervous and just really excited to see what the reaction will be."

Shantaram also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar. The series is co-created, written, and executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot, with Bharat Nalluri as director and executive producer. Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, and Justin Kurzel also executive produces along with Eric Warren Singer, who co-created the series.

The first three episodes premiere Friday, Oct. 14, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday, on Apple TV+.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.