Sons of Anarchy fans were eager for Charlie Hunnam's return to their television sets, but the actor's small-screen comeback will be short-lived.

Apple TV+ has decided to cancel Shantaram, the Hunnam-led drama based on the book by Gregory David Roberts, after just one season, EW has confirmed.

"I don't know what conversations are going on about a second season," Hunnam only just told EW in an interview for the season 1 finale. "I don't even know if there even are any conversations going on at this point about a second season."

Charlie Hunnam stars as fugitive Lin Ford in Apple TV+'s 'Shantaram.'

He went on to say, "Streaming platforms work in a completely different way than traditional television networks, which is [by a] really, very clear arithmetic: If a show is getting big numbers and can justify generating large ad revenue, then it's pretty much a given that it'll come back. I don't quite know what the arithmetic within streaming platforms is to justify whether a show comes back. Nobody ever really knows what [the viewership] is because most of the streaming platforms are very reticent to publish exactly what the viewership is of shows. So listen, your guess is as good as mine."

Hunnam starred on Shantaram as fugitive Lin Ford, who's looking to get lost in 1980s Bombay but discovers he can't run from his troubles. Complicating matters, he falls for an intriguing woman Karla, played by Antonia Desplat.

Steve Lightfoot (Hannibal, The Punisher) served as writer, executive producer, co-creator, and showrunner of Shantaram.

Today marks the release of the series' season finale.

