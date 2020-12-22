See Shannon break down over her COVID diagnosis in exclusive RHOC clip

"I'm so mad at my kids for being so careless," the OC Housewife tells her mother.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in Orange County.

The last three episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County have chronicled the ladies’ response to the crisis, from stocking up on toilet paper to trying to handle constant childcare to their disagreements over the gravity of the situation. It wasn’t until last week’s episode, however, that members of the cast started getting sick with the virus themselves.

Emily panicked as her husband Shane became increasingly ill, struggling to take care of him (after having tested positive herself as well), and eventually having to take him to the hospital, where she wasn’t even permitted to accompany him inside. Shannon’s three daughters also all tested positive, and FaceTimed their mom from their shared quarantine, which they were spending baking treats and making a countdown chart to document their experience.

This week, COVID-19 refuses to let up on the SoCal ‘wives, as Shannon herself comes down with the virus as well. EW can exclusively reveal an emotional clip from Wednesday’s episode in which she tearfully tells her mother over the phone about her positive test result. “I’m scared because I’m afraid I’m going to get sicker now,” she says. “I’m so mad at my kids for being so careless.”

Shannon’s boyfriend John joins her in the scene and shares that he tested negative, but it seems like just a matter of time until he gets it too since he’s been around Shannon throughout quarantine — which makes her worry that the diagnosis will create tension in their relationship as well.

Check out the clip above to see Shannon break the news. The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.