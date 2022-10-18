Shangela dances to her recovery song, breaks down in tears hugging mom on Dancing With the Stars

Shangela came to slay our tear ducts.

The drag queen delivered an emotional performance on Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars, dancing to Katy Perry's "Roar."

Tonight's theme, "My Most Memorable Year," invited the contestants to recount a story from their most memorable year. Shangela reveals advice Courtney Act gave her before Dancing With the Stars. The Drag Race alum chose 2013, the year she broke her leg doing a signature "death drop" and was told she might never be able to dance again.

Shangela recounted leaving a phone message for her mom before going into surgery to repair her leg, including the implementation of a titanium rod. When she woke up in recovery after the surgery, her mom was sitting next to her and remained at her side throughout her time in the hospital.

In an emotional performance, Shangela dedicated the song to her mom as her support system, welcoming her mother to the ballroom for the first time this season (her mom could not attend previously due to her own battle with cancer and two surgeries required to remove a tumor from her gallbladder).

But the real waterworks came at the end of the number when Shangela broke down in heaving sobs and her mom stepped out onto the dance floor to give her a hug. It was a touching moment of connection.

Shangela later explained she had chosen "Roar" because it was her recovery song, and she played it out loud as she did therapy and traveled the hallways of the hospital with her walker. She said if she didn't play the song, nurses would ask why she wasn't playing Katy Perry.

Delivering her foxtrot with partner Gleb Savchenko, Shangela earned 32 points from the judges, placing her high in the pack of the early dancers. Previously, Shangela talked to EW about wanting to open hearts and minds by competing on the show.

"I don't have to make myself any more palatable to mid-America, I just have to show up as who I am," she said. "You're going to love me or you're not going to love me, but you're going to experience me. Hopefully we'll open your mind. We're not as scary as an idea that you may have in your head and can be very lovable and entertaining."

Though when asked about whether her mom will be there each week, Shangela joked, "Well, not if you want to see me looking pretty every week," referencing her emotional response.

