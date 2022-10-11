"You know I love you baby, and you are my Alfondo," the drag queen superstar said, playfully reading the co-host.

Shangela calls out Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro for calling her Angela last week: 'Did you learn my name?'

The library was open on Dancing With the Stars this week.

It may not have been as heated as her sugar daddy yelling match with Mimi Imfurst back on RuPaul's Drag Race season 3, but Shangela notched another iconic reality TV confrontation in her belt during tonight's dancing competition series when she playfully read co-host Alfonso Ribeiro for getting her name wrong last week.

After dancing a Charleston to the song "Dig a Little Deeper" from The Princess and the Frog — which was sung live by the drag superstar's close friend and mentor Jenifer Lewis — Shangela joined the co-host in the skybox area for her post-dance interview. But when Ribeiro tried to ask Shangela about not knowing what "sickle foot" was in her intro package, she had other things on her mind.

"The real question: Did you learn my name?" she teased, referring to him calling her "Angela" last week, which left Ribeiro visibly tongue-tied.

"Well... Hello. Hello. Listen, I mean yes. Okay. You got me before I got to you," he stumbled as Shangela's pro dance partner Gleb Savchenko and Disney+ night guest Minnie Mouse looked on nervously laughing.

"I'm sorry. Angela is here for you baby," Shangela reassured the Fresh Prince of Bal-Air star.

Collecting his thoughts, Ribeiro was able to own up to his past blunder, "Listen, I wanted to say, the last couple of weeks, I did actually say your name a couple of times wrong. I did say 'Angela,' which is my wife's name, so it was a term of endearment. You know what I'm saying?"

"You know I love you baby," the queen said, taking it all in stride. "And you are my Alfondo," she joked.

Last week, Shangela posted a clip from the show on Instagram showing her silently cringing after Ribeiro missed the first two letters of her name, calling her "Angela" instead.

Any tension over the name-shame didn't last long as Shangela and Savchenko's score came in. The joyful pair received 8s across the board from the judges, giving them their highest score in the competition yet: 32 out of 40.

"As long as they give me lovely scores they can call me anything— No, they cannot," Shangela joked to EW in a post-show press junket. "I have such a great time and so much fun with Alfonso and his wife's name's Angela, so I get it, trust me. I've been called worse things in my life than just Angela. But I will say that it's so much fun to be able to have these fun exchanges with people here."

In addition to having Lewis in her corner this week, Shangela had a table full of special guests rooting her on in the audience: make-up artist and YouTuber Patrick Starr, Canada's Drag Race season 1 winner Priyanka, and most notably fellow RuPaul's Drag Race alum Courtney Act, who was the first drag queen to compete on any Dancing With the Stars franchise, landing as a runner-up on the Australian version.

Shangela previously told EW that she had reached out to the season 6 queen for advice before the first episode of DWTS this season.

"We had great conversations; she gave me good advice about the show," Shangela revealed. "She said, 'During the camera-blocking run-through the day before the show, put your wig on, do it with your hair,' because she learned it will feel different with your partner doing it with your 'boy' hair and then whipping it around in drag."

"I'm grateful that she took that torch for the global franchise, and I can push it forward in the U.S.," Shangela said of her Australian sister.

Ironically, the confrontation with Ribeiro over his flub this week, judge Derek Hough also seemed to call Shangela what sounded more like "Angela" during his critique, so we may have another schooling coming next Monday when Dancing With the Stars returns live on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Additional reporting by Calie Schepp.

