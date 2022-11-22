"Hopefully we can start celebrating each other’s differences and not being divided."

Shangela speaks out about Colorado Springs tragedy in Dancing With the Stars finale: Share 'more love and less hate'

Shangela has something to say.

While competing in the finale of season 31 of Dancing With the Stars as one of the top four finalists, Shangela took some time to speak out against the deadly mass shooting that occurred at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Saturday night.

"The emotions have been heavy because there's a lot going on in our world and in our country," the drag queen said in the interview following her first dance of the night. "There was a mass shooting, a horrible tragedy that happened in Colorado Springs. And baby let me tell you something, an attack on the LGBTQ community cannot be supported."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week: Most Memorable Year” – “Stars’ Stories Week” kicks off its exciting two-night event with “Most Memorable Year.” The 12 remaining couples will perform emotional routines that best represent the most impactful years of their lives. An all-new episode of “Dancing with the Stars” will stream live MONDAY, OCT. 17 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (ABC/Eric McCandless) Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

"This moment right here is about sharing more love and less hate, and hopefully we can start celebrating each other's differences and not being divided," she continued. "My heart and condolences go out to everyone whose lives were lost, who was affected. But just know, there is hope, baby."

Shangela has long been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights, and her appearance as the first drag queen to compete on the U.S. version of Dancing With the Stars has hopefully blazed a trail for others.

Five people were killed and at least 18 others were injured after a gunman stormed an LGBTQ nightclub shortly before midnight Saturday and shot at unsuspecting patrons. The five victims have been confirmed as Daniel Davis Aston, 28; Derrick Rump, 38; Kelly Loving, 40; Ashley Paugh, 35; and Raymond Green.

Ashley Paugh, Raymond Green, Daniel Davis Aston, Derrick Rump, and Kelly Loving Credit: Colorado Springs Police Department

According to authorities, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly used a long rifle and opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance. Citing court records, The New York Times reports Aldrich faces five preliminary charges each of murder and bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

Related content: