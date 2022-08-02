Shang-Chi star Simu Liu resuscitates frozen maggot on his tongue in Running Wild

Even without his 10 rings, Simu Liu is performing miracles.

Using just the power of his tongue, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star brings a maggot back to life in the latest installment of Running Wild With Bear Grylls.

In the new episode, Liu joins the survivalist on a journey into the snowy Canadian Rockies, where the two get creative while scavenging for food. Grylls, being the outdoorsman he is, knows the best way to catch fish is to use bait. Unfortunately, the below-freezing temperatures and deep snow make for slim pickings. The only thing the duo can find is frozen maggots that have gone into deep hibernation, their bodies frozen solid until spring.

Naturally, Grylls knows the solution: After a bit of hesitation, Liu puts the frozen grub in his mouth, and sure enough, the insect is soon wiggling around again.

"It's like, really cold for a while, and you think it's just like a little piece of ice... and then it just starts squirming around," Liu says. Grylls then asks him, "Is this the first maggot you've resuscitated?" Liu shakes his head yes, with the maggot still crawling around on his tongue.

RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS; Simu Liu Credit: Ben Simms/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

As promised, Grylls then uses the maggot to catch a fish, which he naturally grabs with his bare hands and bludgeons to death on a rock before turning it into stew. Unfortunately for Liu, the stew contains the leftover maggots because, in the wild, nothing goes to waste.

Liu isn't the first celebrity Grylls has put to the test. In earlier episodes of the show, Natalie Portman had to drink water filtered through Gryll's underwear, Michelle Rodriguez had to eat a mouse that was "sanitized" in a boiling pot of her own urine, and Armie Hammer had to suck milk directly from a goat's utter.