Shameless cast teases what to expect from their characters in season 9

Where we left him: After a season of staying on the straight and narrow, Frank returns to a life of crime.

What’s next: “There’s a great kick off,” teases Macy. “Frank has a new liver and he’s been taking anti-rejection drugs and they need to be changed every couple years. At any rate, Frank turns yellow and his pee is brown, so he goes to the doctor and they say, ‘We’ve got to put you on the new drug,’ but he can’t afford it because he has no insurance and he has no money and it costs a fortune. It’s a bit of an indictment on Big Pharma and the healthcare system. All he can do is go on the generic version, which has a lot of side effects, one of which is impotence. And in true Gallagher fashion, he meets this woman (played by Katey Sagal) who’s as nutty as a fruitcake. And he likes her, so his problem with erectile dysfunction suddenly disappears. [Laughs.] What else? I become involved with a political campaign, which is sort of fun. And next, there’s an alcoholic beverage which is looking for a spokesperson. I know it sounds crazy but Frank thinks he’d be a good candidate.”