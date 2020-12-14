Showtime to air new Shameless Hall of Fame series to celebrate Shameless final season

"It’s going to be the show that you’ve seen in the past and if you liked it then you’re going to continue to like what we’re doing," he said. "We’re not pulling any punches on what’s going on in the country and how difficult it is for people in these financial circumstances, and how things have only gotten worse. But this is a family and a group of people who love each other and who survive by depending upon each other, which is a wonderful thing. So it’s going to be more of that, and we hope that everyone who has invested so much in these characters over the years will be pleased with where it ends up.