Showtime to air new Shameless Hall of Fame series to celebrate Shameless final season
Prepare to get even more Shameless!
With the hit series already two episodes into the 11th and final season, Showtime has announced plans for an even bigger celebration. The network has ordered Shameless Hall of Fame, a six-episode series that will "feature new, original Shameless scenes juxtaposed with a retrospective look at each character’s journey over the prior 10 seasons."
The first episode is set to air Dec. 27 and showcase the love story of fan favorites Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher).
Shameless season 11 will occasionally be taking a week off, allowing for Shameless Hall of Fame to air at the usual time slot of 9 p.m. ET on Sundays.
Earlier this month, showrunner John Wells previewed the road ahead for each character, whether Emmy Rossum will return as Fiona, and what the end will look like.
"It’s going to be the show that you’ve seen in the past and if you liked it then you’re going to continue to like what we’re doing," he said. "We’re not pulling any punches on what’s going on in the country and how difficult it is for people in these financial circumstances, and how things have only gotten worse. But this is a family and a group of people who love each other and who survive by depending upon each other, which is a wonderful thing. So it’s going to be more of that, and we hope that everyone who has invested so much in these characters over the years will be pleased with where it ends up.
