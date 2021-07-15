Ian and Mickey debate Gallavich name in Shameless deleted scene: 'That's f---ing stupid'

Fans love "Gallavich," but how does the beloved couple feel about it?

In an exclusive deleted scene from Shameless' final season, newlyweds Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) return from their security gig, which prompts Ian to suggest something different than "Gallagher and Milkovich Security."

"What if we shortened it, made it simpler? Gallavich Security?" he suggests, making a nod to the ship name given to the duo by Shameless fans, to which Mickey responds in true Mickey fashion, "Gallavich? That's f---ing stupid." (Yes, the bleeps in the above video are definitely the first time that the Gallaghers have ever been censored.)

The sequence isn't just all laughs, as Mickey shows a more vulnerable and emotional side in checking in on the health of his partner, who has struggled in the past with his mental health.

Shameless Credit: Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

In 2018, after more than 8 seasons and 100 episodes, Monaghan felt comfortable with the "logical conclusion" of Ian and walked away from Shameless. But he soon returned, feeling the pull of the Ian and Mickey relationship.

"That was something that felt worth going back to," he previously told EW. "There's still a lot of story to tell. We've never really had these characters just together in a somewhat stable environment for very long, so that's been fun to explore."

Shameless concluded its 11-season run in April with an open-ended finale that both left fans frustrated and left room for a future return.

"Never say never, right?" showrunner John Wells said to EW at the time. "I mean, Carl and Arthur may have taken over the Alibi, and Debbie may be back, and Ian and Mickey have some kids, and Lip has maybe opened up his own little motorcycle shop. I could have written this show forever."