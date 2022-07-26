Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed charged with domestic violence and weapons violations

Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed has been charged with 14 misdemeanors including domestic violence and weapons violations in Los Angeles following his arrest in March.

According to documents obtained by EW, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer leveled 14 criminal charges against the reality TV personality, including four counts of domestic battery, two counts of attempting to dissuade a victim from making a report, and six weapons charges. Shouhed pleaded not guilty to all counts and is scheduled to return to court Aug. 29 for a pretrial hearing.

Shouhed was arrested for alleged intimate partner violence against his fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen, who was not initially identified as the alleged victim. He was released after posting $50,000 bond. At the time, Shouhed's attorney Alex Kessel denied any wrongdoing on his client's part. "My own investigation reveals no acts of domestic violence was committed by my client," Kessel said in a statement to PEOPLE. "I have no doubt Mike will be exonerated. Please honor the presumption of innocence."

In a statement provided to EW on Tuesday, Ben-Cohen's attorney Joshua Ritter said his client is "looking forward to putting this sad situation behind her and moving on with her life." Ritter also said, "Paulina's primary focus is on keeping herself and her children safe. She supports the work that the police and the City Attorney's Office have done and she continues to cooperate with them."

Shahs of Sunset, a reality series centered on a group of six Persian American friends juggling their social lives, careers, and family demands, premiered on Bravo in 2012 and ran for nine seasons. PEOPLE reported in April that the show had been canceled, citing a source close to production.

Representatives for Shouhed and Bravo didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Tuesday.