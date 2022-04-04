Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood reunite for Shadowhunters rewatch podcast

Shadowhunters Close this dialog window Streaming Options

It's time to go back to the Shadow World!

EW can exclusively reveal that Shadowhunters stars Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood — who played central couple Clary and Jace in the three-season Freeform series — are reteaming for a new adventure: a Shadowhunters rewatch podcast.

Return to the Shadows is said to bring fans into the Shadow World like never before, diving deep into the popular series, which ended in 2019. Together the hosts will take viewers through each episode, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and interviewing cast and crew about the experience of making the show.

"Creating and shooting Shadowhunters was such a special, unique, life-shaping experience that truly changed us — personally, professionally, and artistically," McNamara says. "When approached about the podcast, I thought it seemed like the perfect next step to give back and support this beautiful Shadowfam community. So, I reached out to Dom to see if he would join me as we both have always sought out ways to do so."

Dominic Sherwood and Katherine McNamara on 'Shadowhunters' Dominic Sherwood and Katherine McNamara on 'Shadowhunters' | Credit: Freeform/John Medland

She continues: "The Shadowfam is and always will be near and dear to our hearts, their love and support is as strong as ever and for that, I am forever humbled and grateful. With Return To The Shadows, we are able to share stories, secrets, and memories as well as behind-the-scenes tidbits alongside interviews with the cast, crew and creatives — as a love letter to the ShadowFam. As we embark on this next adventure, I am excited to invite members of the Shadowfam, old and new, to join us as we Return to the Shadows."

Sherwood adds, "A show is nothing without people who love and support it. I think it was clear that no one, including us, was ready to let this show go. With this opportunity, we get to love and cherish the show beginning to end, whilst also enveloping the fans that gave us so much into our world. I just hope people enjoy it!"

Return to the Shadows is an iHeartRadio Original Podcast co-produced by Propagate Content. The first episode debuts April 11, and you can listen to a trailer above.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: