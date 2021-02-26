First Shadow and Bone trailer sheds light on Netflix's new fantasy series

Netflix said "let there be light," and now we have the first Shadow and Bone trailer to unveil the new TV adaptation of the Grishaverse series of fantasy novels by author Leigh Bardugo.

Bardugo also executive produces the show, which is styled as more Imperial Russia than Medieval England, she previously prefaced to EW. It's set in a world where the Shadow Fold, an area of nearly impenetrable darkness that contains an array of horrors, is a scar upon the land. "To destroy it, we need a miracle," the trailer lays out. Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) might be that miracle.

After boarding a ship into the Shadow Fold, this orphaned soldier of the kingdom's First Army unleashes a dormant power, a piercing light that cuts through the dark and the winged volcra creatures that set upon their vessel. The stunt draws attention to General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). Alina is then pulled into training to become a member of the Second Army, her kingdom's militia of magical soldiers known as Grisha, an experience that tests who are friends and who are enemies.

"You and I are going to change the world," Kirigan promises.

The cast highlights Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Alina's childhood friend, as well as members of the Six of Crows underworld gang — Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, and Kit Young as Jesper Fahey.

Eric Heisserer serves as showrunner of the eight-episode first season, while Lee Toland Krieger serves as director.

Shadow and Bone will premiere on Netflix this April 23.