Series showrunner Eric Heisserer lays out the big plans to adapt the main events from author Leigh Bardugo's Six of Crows duology, should he get the chance.

To all those Shadow and Bone fans who say they could watch an entire show solely about the Crows of Ketterdam, there's a chance you might get your wish.

Series showrunner Eric Heisserer reveals to EW that he's been quietly at work developing a Six of Crows spin-off to tackle the main events of author Leigh Bardugo's duology, including the jurda parem Grisha drug storyline.

According to sources, the show is in early stages and isn't close to getting a green light. Heisserer also confirms the fate of this concept depends on how well Shadow and Bone season 2 performs with viewers on Netflix. (It is currently streaming.) However, there is a plan in place should he get the official go ahead.

The Crows gang in Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone' season 2

"One of the reasons, not all of them, that I got the privilege of working with Daegan Fryklind as co-showrunner in season 2 is that I was busy with the writers' room for Six of Crows. We are ready to launch that as its own story," Heisserer tells EW in an open discussion about the spoilers of Shadow and Bone season 2. "The eight-episode scripts are phenomenal and I'm really proud of my team for those."

Heisserer confirms a chunk of the spin-off would take place during the events of Shadow and Bone's season 2 finale, which ends with an extended coda that sees various characters on different paths. (If you don't care about spoilers and want to know how exactly this spin-off would line up with Shadow and Bone, read our full interview with the showrunners about the season 2 ending.)

The Six of Crows spin-off "would be its own little season of fun that our characters would get to be a part of," Heisserer says. And with Fryklind shouldering the showrunning duties on the mothership show, the idea would be to run both Six of Crows and Shadow and Bone simultaneously.

Jack Wolfe's Wylan — seen here with Kit Young as Jesper Fahey — debuts in 'Shadow and Bone' season 2

Heisserer is in a similar place with the spin-off as he was with Shadow and Bone season 2. As season 1 premiered on Netflix, Heisserer proactively convened a season 2 writers' room before they knew the show had been renewed. The writer-producer has no delusions now about the fate of the Crows offshoot.

"There's a lot of work that's gone into the planning of this. The hope is then we get to act on that planning," Heisserer says. "But of course, it's about how well season 2 numbers do. And if so, then Daegan and I will continue to carry the mantle of both shows, which is also helpful because we have a lot of mouths to feed" — in terms of giving screen time to all the actors. "To be able to give them their own real estate so they have elbow room allows us to go deeper on some of these character arcs."

Shadow and Bone season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

