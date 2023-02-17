The proverbial war between light and darkness in the Grishaverse is becoming way more literal.

Shadow and Bone's season 2 trailer, a thrilling look at the next phase of the Sun Summoner saga, has arrived by way of the IGN Fan Fest. With it comes a look at the nichevo'ya, what Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) calls Kirigan's "unkillable army made of shadow."

The nichevo'ya are what viewers saw following the Darkling (Ben Barnes) out of the Fold following the climactic battle at the end of Shadow and Bone season 1. They are creatures Kirigan can create out of shadow, which in itself is considered an abominable act. Grisha are supposed to manipulate matter, not create it.

"Kirigan damned this country into darkness. I have to destroy him for good," declares Alina (Jessie Mei Li), as she grows her Sun Summoner abilities.

The series, based on author Leigh Bardugo's fantasy book universe, takes place in a world of Grisha, individuals with the ability to manipulate a form of matter. (Tidemakers manipulate water, Squallers manipulate air, Inferni manipulate fire, and so on.) Alina, a low-level map-maker in the army of Ravka, is discovered to be the only known Sun Summoner, a prophesied saint who can conjure light.

This makes her especially important because Ravka has been scarred for years by the Shadow Fold, a large expanse of terrain shrouded in impenetrable darkness that's filled with vicious creatures. Kirigan, blessed with an immensely long life, created it and it's foretold that Alina will destroy it.

Alina, however, is now on the run with her childhood best friend/love Mal (Archie Renaux) in season 2. In the face of the Darkling's miraculous survival after their last battle and with his power only growing, she is determined to find the last two of Morosova's amplifiers, the sea whip and the firebird. These mystical creatures, like the stag from season 1, can greatly enhance Alina's powers — hopefully enough to defeat Kirigan.

If any of this fantasy lingo is making your head hurt, read up on EW's beginner's guide to the Grishaverse.

Shadow and Bone. Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov Jesse Mei Li as Alina Starkov in 'Shadow and Bone' season 2 | Credit: Netflix

Showrunners Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind confirmed to EW that they are not following the same course of events as laid out in Bardugo's books. They are remixing material from multiple novels, including Siege and Storm and Ruin and Rising, the second and third books in the author's flagship trilogy; and the Six of Crows duology.

"There's a piece that's integral to the story that was Daegan's idea that I'm particularly excited about," Heisserer previously teased. "I don't think the fans are gonna see that one coming 'cause it's a pretty deep cut."

Still, the season 2 trailer reveals characters fans will recognize from the books. Patrick Gibson debuts as Prince Nikolai Lantsov, the youngest son of the king and queen of Ravka who created an alter-ego for himself, the pirate known as Sturmhond.

Anna Leong Brophy and Lewis Tan are seen as Tamar Kir-Bataar and Tolya-Bataar, twin Heartrenders aboard Sturmond's ship. Jack Wolfe is also spotted as Wylan Hendriks, a demolitions expert who shares his particular skillset with the Crows gang.

Shadow and Bone season 2 will premiere on Netflix this March 16. Watch the new trailer above.

