Shadow and Bone season 2 teaser summons first look at fan favorites and the return of Kirigan

Netflix said "let there be light and the Sun Summoner rose once more.

The steamer revealed a Shadow and Bone season 2 teaser trailer during its TUDUM fan event on Saturday, showing off first looks at the returning cast, as well as new faces, including fan favorites adapted from Leigh Bardugo's books.

Season 1 adapted events from both Shadow and Bone, the first book in Bardugo's core trilogy of fantasy novels, as well as Six of Crows, the first of a duology collection of stories set in what is known as the Grishaverse. Season 2 will presumably adapt the events of Siege and Storm, the book directly after Shadow and Bone, plus more material from the Crows duology.

The season 2 teaser opens with a peek at The OA actor Patrick Gibson in the role of Nikolai Lantsov, who is first introduced in Siege and Storm as an infamous privateer known as Sturmhound, "You're a symbol," Nikolai tells Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who fled into hiding with her childhood friend and love interest, Mal (Archie Renaux), after the events of season 1.

"I'm a Sun Summoner," Alina clarifies.

The teaser includes a snapshot of a now shirtless and imprisoned Matthias (Calahan Skogman), the hunky Fjerdan who was last seen being carted away as an alleged slave trader. We also see Heartrender Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan), the one who lied about Matthias to save him from enemy Grisha, teaming up with Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) and his fellow Crows — Amita Suman's Inej and Kit Young's Jesper — to presumably save Matthias.

The new characters we see are Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat) and Anna Leong Brophy (Trace) as fan faves Tolya and Tamar Yul-Bataar, twins among Nikolai's seafaring crew; and Jack Wolfe (The Witcher) as Wylan Hendriks, a demolitions expert who joins the Crows crew in the Six of Crows duology.

Shadow and Bone season 2 couldn't have a teaser trailer without Ben Barnes' General Kirigan, who was presumed dead after a face-off in the Shadow Fold but emerged seemingly more powerful. He was able to call the beasts once confined to the Fold out into the daylight.

"Are you willing to sacrifice that which is most precious to you?" Kirigan asks.

We also know that Skogman and Galligan will have more prominent roles as Matthias and Nina in season 2, as they were promoted to series regulars alongside Daisy Head, who plays Genya Safin, the Tailor.

Eric Heisserer returns as showrunner for Shadow and Bone season 2, this time alongside co-showrunner Daegan Fryklin. Bardugo remains an executive producer. Bola Ogun, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola, and Mairzee Almas are directing episodes this eight-episode season.

A premiere date for Shadow and Bone season 2 has not been confirmed, but production wrapped filming as was confirmed in a video announcement from the cast released in June for Netflix's Geeked Week events. Watch the teaser above.

