Body of former WWE star Shad Gaspard discovered on L.A. beach

Days after former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard went missing after being caught in a rip current near Venice Beach, Calif., police have confirmed that his body has been recovered. In a press conference Wednesday morning, Los Angeles Fire Department officials confirmed they had found the body of a man matching Gaspard's description. They later confirmed his identity and family members have been notified.

Gaspard was first reported missing on Sunday after going to the newly reopened Marina Del Rey Beach with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh. They ended up being caught in a rough tide, and though lifeguards were able to get Aryeh safely to shore, Gaspard had been swept away when they returned for him. As reported by CNN, U.S. Coast Guard, Los Angeles County lifeguards, and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department searched for him over the next two days, but to no avail.

"My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family during this unthinkable time," Dwayne Johnson tweeted on Tuesday night. "Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one. Great guy."

During his time as a WWE wrestler, Gaspard mostly appeared as a member of the Cryme Tyme team, alongside JTG. He left the WWE in 2010 and pursued an acting career with roles in films like Get Hard and The Last Sharknado: It's About Time.