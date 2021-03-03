Punk out with this first look at Pistol.

See Danny Boyle's cast transform into the Sex Pistols for new FX series

The stars of Danny Boyle's upcoming miniseries about the Sex Pistols are bringing anarchy to the U.K.

A first look at the six-episode Pistol, based on the Steve Jones memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol, has landed with Toby Wallace as Jones, Christian Lees as bassist Glen Matlock, Anson Boon as singer John Lydon, Louis Partridge as bassist Sid Vicious, and Jacob Slater as drummer Paul Cook.

But the show, directed and executive-produced by Boyle, will also feature prominent figures from the London punk scene. In that spirit, FX also confirmed that The Queen's Gambit actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster has joined the troupe to play British rock impresario Malcolm McLaren, Westworld's Talulah Riley will play fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, and model Iris Law will play punk icon Soo Catwoman.

Image zoom Toby Wallace leads the cast of 'Pistol' as Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. | Credit: Miya Mizuno/FX

We've previously known about Game of Thrones alum Maisie Williams playing Pamela "Jordan" Rooke, Sydney Chandler (Don't Worry Darling) playing Chrissie Hynde, and Emma Appleton (The Witcher) playing Nancy Spungen.

Jones also serves as an executive producer with Boyle and series creator Craig Pearce. Pearce co-wrote the limited series with Frank Cottrell Boyce.