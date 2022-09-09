It's winter at Essex in first-look photos from Sex Lives of College Girls season 2

It's almost time to return to Essex College! And things are about to get... a little chilly.

EW can exclusively reveal that The Sex Lives of College Girls will return for its second season in November! And when it does, we'll pick up pretty close to where we left roommates Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), Leighton (Reneé Rapp), and Bela (Amrit Kaur).

"Season 1 ends kind of in the amorphous fall still," co-creator Justin Noble tells EW. "We haven't really gone too far from the day that they first arrived at Essex, and that's just because we think so much of the show is about reinvention and the ways that these girls change in the first couple weeks that they go to a new place away from their parents. So we will pick up right after Thanksgiving break of their first year in college. And then this season will take us through the end of that first year."

Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, and Amrit Kaur on 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' | Credit: Courtesy of HBO Max

EW has also the exclusive first look at season 2, which features a classic New England accessory: Snow! "We're going to be spending a lot of time in something that [co-creator] Mindy [Kaling] and I were really excited to write to and never really got to creatively in season 1, which is an East Coast winter. Because that was a big part of both of our college experiences going to school in the Northeast where the show is set. A lot of coats, a lot of snow. So we'll be getting some of that."

Below, Noble offers up a quick tease about each of the roommates' season 2 stories:

Leighton

"We will be continuing a lot of Leighton's journey in coming out," Noble says. "The last thing we would want to ever do is show a world where someone doesn't own up to their own truth and share that with other people. So we're excited for everyone else to see what we have coming Leighton's way as she continues to grow into that confidence."

Bela

"I think Bela might be ready to enter into a relationship," he says. "Bela is a stand-in for a lot of people in their college experience, which is that she doesn't really know what she wants. And I think depending on the day of the week, she might think that she's ready to be in a relationship with someone, or she might still be in that flavor-of-the-week fun party vibe where she just wants to meet new people all the time and not be pinned down. That's a journey that we could see Bela going through this season, kind of figuring out, where is she at? Is she ready to date for the first time in her life probably?"

Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 Amrit Kaur, Pauline Chalamet, Alyah Chanelle Scott, and Reneé Rapp, on 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' | Credit: Courtesy of HBO Max

Whitney

"We definitely end the season with Whitney and Canaan [Christopher Meyer] being a couple. So we're going to be picking up with their relationship where it was. And then a lot of her journey through season 2 will kind of be figuring out what happens when soccer season's off," Noble says. "It was such a dominating presence in her life. What do you do when a void that big enters your schedule when you used to fill it with something so specific and now that's gone?"

Kimberly

"The show's always going to be about sex and romance, but we like to also touch on real issues for people, and right now there's so much talk about student loans and there's a lot of people in Kimberly's position who are trying to stay at schools that they want to be at," he says. "So Kimberly is going to be dealing with that quite a bit, figuring out how to fix her problem. That is quite a lot of money that a student has to find to be able to stay at a school that was her dream. So that is going to be taking up a whole lot of her mental capacity."

The Sex Lives of College Girls returns to HBO Max this November.

