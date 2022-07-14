There will be no Lily in Sex Education season 4

Sex Education will be missing a key couple when it returns for season 4.

Tanya Reynolds, who plays student and alien-erotica author Lily, is exiting Netflix's high-school comedy-drama, the streamer confirmed to EW. This development comes after news that Patricia Allison — who plays Lily's girlfriend, Ola — is also departing the series.

"It's just the natural progression of these shows — when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen," Reynolds told RadioTimes, which first reported the news.

Sex Education Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison in 'Sex Education' | Credit: Netflix

"I loved every minute of it and I loved Lily with my whole entire heart," added Reynolds, who is also a cast member in the HBO comedy The Baby. "Three seasons was just a really perfect amount for me."

Allison announced about a week ago that she was exiting the Laurie Nunn–created show. "I absolutely have loved my time on Sex Education, and I'm so sorry to have to break that to you guys," she said in a separate RadioTimes interview. "I've been doing it for three years and I've loved it."

The show's third season, which was released last fall, ended with Moordale High closing, forcing its students to look for new schooling options. Season 4 begins filming later this year.

The Sex Education cast includes Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackkey, Mimi Keene, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Gillian Anderson, and Mikael Persbrandt. Earlier this year, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley announced that she was also departing the show.

