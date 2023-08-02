Predict how Sex Education reaches its climax in first-look season 4 photos

The bell's about to ring on the final season of Netflix's raunchy Sex Education. This September, it's time to graduate from the hot and heavy comedy. But you don't have to wait until then to see what's to come.

The series' fourth season curtain call finds Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) facing one of their biggest challenges yet: braving their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Eric just wants to rise above the pair's status as certified "losers" bestowed upon them at Moordale Secondary, while Otis is dealing with jitters over establishing his new clinic at the college.

As it turns out, according to the official season 4 description, those are the least of the duo's worries. Cavendish is a much different beast than they could have ever predicted, and it's a whole new ballgame for ex-Moordale attendees. While Otis and the gang deal with the jarring progressiveness of Cavendish, Maeve (Emma Mackey) is living it up in America at Wallace University as she studies under author Thomas Molloy. What's Otis to do but yearn for her while dealing with a whole mess of new stressors?

It's anyone's guess as to how season 4 will wrap up everyone's stories in a nice, tidy manner. We'll all find out on Sept. 21, when the final batch of episodes debuts on Netflix. But for now, there are plenty of juicy photos to feast your eyes on ahead of the show's fall return. Time to start forming theories about how everything will play out.

Take a look at the first-look photos below.

George Robinson George Robinson in 'Sex Education' | Credit: Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Kedar, Chinenye Kedar, Chinenye in 'Sex Education' | Credit: Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Alistair, Connor Alistair, Connor in 'Sex Education' | Credit: Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Dua Saleh Dua Saleh in 'Sex Education' | Credit: Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Aimee Lou Wood Aimee Lou Wood in 'Sex Education' | Credit: Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Gilllian, Asa Gilllian Anderson and Asa Butterfield in 'Sex Education' | Credit: Thomas Wood/Netflix

Ncuti, Asa Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield in 'Sex Education' | Credit: Thomas Wood/Netflix

Mimi Keene Mimi Keene in 'Sex Education' | Credit: Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Emma Mackey Emma Mackey in 'Sex Education' | Credit: Samuel Taylor/Netflix

