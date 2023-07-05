Sex Education announces final season with a raunchy teaser trailer

School is almost back in session. This September, Asa Butterfield's Otis Milburn and the (former) students of Moordale Secondary will return one last time for the final season of Sex Education.

On Wednesday, Netflix shared the news that the raunchy high school comedy is set to return September 21. And while core cast members Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa previously shared that the fourth season would be their last, we now know that the upcoming episodes will mark the end of the entire horny high school saga.

"This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallized, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate," wrote series creator Laurie Nunn in a letter to fans. "We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can't wait to share it with you."

The news also comes with a teaser trailer, offering a brief glimpse of Otis embarrassing himself in the final season. Thankfully, Eric (Gatwa) is around to help out.

The story picks up following the season 3 closure of Moordale Secondary. While Otis and Eric face the challenge of their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College, Maeve (Mackey) is living her dream at a prestigious U.S. University.

"Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again," the season synopsis reads. "But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!"

The ensemble cast, sans a few familiar faces, are back as well. Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) must adjust to a non-competitive, student-led culture, Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) is struggling to get over his ex, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) is exploring her artistic side and Adam (Connor Swindells) is questioning his place in a mainstream education system. Other returnees include Gillian Anderson, George Robinson, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, and Samantha Spiro; but Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison, who portrayed the couple Lily and Ola, will not return for new episodes.

Joining the longtime cast members for the fourth and final season are Schitt's Creek star and co-creator, Dan Levy, Doctor Who alum Thaddea Graham, actress Jodie Turner Smith, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther and Eshaan Akbar.

