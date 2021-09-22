Sex and the City stars pay tribute to late castmate Willie Garson: 'He was a source of light'

Matt Bomer, Titus Welliver, Bradley Whitford, Ben Stiller, and more friends and costars also shared their condolences for the actor who died at 57.

Sex and the City Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Gone, but never forgotten.

Friends and costars of beloved Sex and the City actor Willie Garson flocked to Twitter Tuesday to mourn his death. The actor was 57.

Garson, who memorably played Stanford Blatch, best (male) friend to Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw in HBO's Sex and the City and its spinoff films, returned to take part in the series' upcoming reboot, And Just Like That... His costars from the series expressed their shock and sadness upon hearing the news. Cynthia Nixon shared a sweet photo of herself and Garson, alongside the caption, "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always."

She added, "My heart goes out to his son, Nathen Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad."

Samantha herself also weighed in. "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo," Kim Cattrall wrote on her Twitter. Cattrall played the character in the original series and its films, but will not be returning for the upcoming reboot.

Actors Willie Garson as Stanford, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie, Kristian Davis as Charlotte, Kim Cattrall as Samantha, and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda on 'Sex and the City' season 3.

Mario Cantone, who played Anthony on the show, wrote, "I couldn't have had a more brilliant TV partner. I'm devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you."

Evan Handler, who played Harry, also shared his thoughts, calling the loss "a tragedy" for the Sex and the City family. "Willie was a prince, the Mayor of every group he ever existed within, and - most importantly - a parent. My heart grieves for his son. A consumate funny man. Bless you," he wrote.

David Eigenberg, who played Steve Brady, shared a portrait of Garson, and wrote simply, "Beloved Goodbye my old friend."

A representative for HBO and HBO Max said in a statement, "Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

With 170 acting credits to his name, Garson was known for much more than just SATC. He also had roles in the likes of White Collar, Hawaii Five-0, Quantum Leap, Girl Meets World, Big Mouth, Supergirl, and many others.

Garson's White Collar costar Matt Bomer shared a touching tribute to his friend on Instagram. "Willie. I don't understand. And it's not fair," he wrote. "This past year, you taught me so much about courage and resilience and love. I still haven't wrapped my head around a world without you in it- where I can't call you when I need to laugh, or be inspired. The last thing you did when we said goodbye was pull down your mask (I hate covid), smile, and wink at me."

His post continued, "I know that it wasn't reflective of the pain you were going through, but it was indicative of everything you were and are to me: some one who lifted me up, who made me better, and who always, always made me smile." See the full message below.

Titus Welliver, who worked with Garson on the 1991 film Mobsters as well as White Collar, shared a picture of Garson on Twitter with the caption, "There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer."

Bradley Whitford, Kevin McHale, Rob Morrow, Jason Alexander, and more also shared their condolences.

Read more reactions below.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: