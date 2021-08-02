Carrie and Big are together again for 'And Just Like That.' We couldn't help but wonder what they were discussing.

See Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth reunite on the set of the Sex and the City revival

Birds of a feather! Carrie and Big are together again — at least, in photos.

And Just Like That… Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth | Credit: Gotham/GC Images

SJP's Carrie was clearly dressed for fashion, and not a summer in NYC, as she sported what looked to be a floor-length polka-dot skirt, and a formfitting boatneck blouse. She also had a chain-link bracelet on, and jewel-encrusted stilettos, and topped her outfit off with a black handbag with a gold clasp.

And Just Like That… Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth | Credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Parker also shared a look at her outfit — and that very, very bird-esque head piece — on her Instagram.

"Your average Monday," she captioned the pic.

Noth's Mr. Big (John James Preston, if you want to be technical), was spotted in a suit and tie ensemble, that looked black in some pics, but blue in others (we're gonna go with blue).

And Just Like That… Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth | Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

The streamer hasn't confirmed it, but Bridget Moynahan, who played Natasha, the woman Big married during the series (and later divorced after he cheated with Carrie), was spotted on set.

While Kim Cattrall is not returning, OG series cast members Wille Garson is back as Stanford Blatch, Mario Cantone returns as Anthony Marentino, Evan Handler will again play Harry Goldenblatt, and David Eigenberg is back in Steve Brady's shoes.

And Just Like That began filming in New York in late spring. The 10-episode series will premiere exclusively on HBO Max though no release date has been announced.