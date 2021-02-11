Samantha likely won't be the only one missing in Sex and the City revival

And it makes me wonder, which of the fab trio's fabulous friends and/or lovahs will appear in And Just Like That?

And Just Like That... (TV Show) Close Streaming Options

EW spoke to Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer of HBO and HBO Max, at the Television Critics' presentation day for the network, who teased what's ahead for the revival.

"I think it would be fair to say there will be some familiar faces for sure," he says. "In talking to Sarah Jessica and [executive producer] Michael Patrick King, they are not trying to tell the same story. This is very much about women in their fifties. Now they're in a different stage of their life. This is not going to be the women going out as they would have in their thirties. By virtue of that, it will be different storytelling, But I think you'll still see some familiar faces. As in real life, you keep some friends and other friends move on and you meet new friends. So hopefully it will be reflective of relationships in real life."

Image zoom Credit: Everett Collection

Friends may come and go, but can husbands, too? David Eigenberg, who plays Nixon's small screen hubby, Steve Brady, recently shared his uncertainty about whether he will reprise his role in the continuation.

"You know, we'll see what happens with that," Eigenberg, whose character Steve would be an empty nester by now with his son over the legal age, told EW earlier this month. "I got to check in with some people about it and we'll see what happens. I don't have any answers on that. You know, my time there was a beautiful time, and I'm very lucky to have been a part of that, and we'll just have to see what happens. The love of my life right now is Chicago Fire, that's where my heart lies and we'll see if it's something that transpires in the future, but I don't know."

Image zoom Credit: Everett Collection

And Just Like That is set to begin shooting at the end of spring and will be tackling the pandemic. What would Carrie Bradshaw do if she was sheltering at home? Baking.

"She would [be baking]!" Parker exclaimed to EW during a September interview. "I would be so curious to see [how she'd handle the pandemic]. Having to take a few minutes to figure out who's going to the grocery store? How are they dealing with masks? Has she seen anybody else? How seriously did they take the quarantine and the lockdown? And I'm sure Big [Chris Noth] and Carrie took it seriously. But if she was single, how would she have functioned? I'd like to think that she'd handle it well with a good friend and checked in on those she loved. But who knows?!"

Hopefully, this means confirmations from Noth, Eigenberg, and Evan Handler are forthcoming. Though things sound uncertain for Carrie's BFF Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson) and his husband Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone).

Additional Reporting by James Hibberd

Close Streaming Options

Related content: