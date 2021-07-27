Life in Pieces alum Niall Cunningham joins Sex and the City revival as Brady Hobbes
Charlotte's grown daughters are being played by Alexa Swinton and Cathy Ang on Just Like That.
Baby Brady is a big boy now.
Life in Pieces alum Niall Cunningham has joined the cast of Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, playing Brady Hobbes, HBO Max has confirmed.
Brady is, of course, the ginger-haired son of Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Steve Brady (David Eigenberg). His name was the result of combining their two surnames together. Miranda and Steve were in an off-and-on relationship when Brady was conceived during season 4. The young character screamed his way through an episode or two back in 2002.
Joseph Pupo previously played the character, who was in grade school when Brady was last seen in the franchise in 2010's Sex and the City 2 movie.
Cunningham is no stranger to TV fans, having played Betsy Brandt and Dan Bakkedahl's son, Tyler Hughes, in the CBS comedy Life in Pieces, which ran from 2015-2019.
On Just Like That, Brady's girlfriend is played by Cree Ciccino (Mr. Iglesias).
HBO Max also confirmed the actresses playing the daughters of Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) and Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler). Playing eldest daughter Lily is Cathy Ang (Over the Moon, My Best Friend's Exorcism).
The couple adopted Lily from China in the series finale of the show after they struggled with fertility issues.
Their youngest child, Rose, is being played by Alexa Swinton, who plays Paul Giamatti's daughter, Eva, on Showtime's Billions and can be seen in M. Night Shyamalan's new film, Old.
Charlotte managed to conceive baby Rose during the first SATC film in 2007.
And Just Like That began filming in New York in late spring. The 10-episode series will premiere exclusively on HBO Max though no release date has been announced.
Related content:
And Just Like That... (TV Show)
|type
|
|rating
|genre
Comments