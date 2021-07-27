Charlotte's grown daughters are being played by Alexa Swinton and Cathy Ang on Just Like That.

Life in Pieces alum Niall Cunningham joins Sex and the City revival as Brady Hobbes

Baby Brady is a big boy now.

Brady is, of course, the ginger-haired son of Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Steve Brady (David Eigenberg). His name was the result of combining their two surnames together. Miranda and Steve were in an off-and-on relationship when Brady was conceived during season 4. The young character screamed his way through an episode or two back in 2002.

Joseph Pupo previously played the character, who was in grade school when Brady was last seen in the franchise in 2010's Sex and the City 2 movie.

SEX AND THE CITY, Niall Cunningham Joseph Pupo as Brady Hobbes on 'Sex and the City' and Niall Cunningham as Brady on 'And Just Like That' | Credit: HBO; Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Cunningham is no stranger to TV fans, having played Betsy Brandt and Dan Bakkedahl's son, Tyler Hughes, in the CBS comedy Life in Pieces, which ran from 2015-2019.

On Just Like That, Brady's girlfriend is played by Cree Ciccino (Mr. Iglesias).

Their youngest child, Rose, is being played by Alexa Swinton, who plays Paul Giamatti's daughter, Eva, on Showtime's Billions and can be seen in M. Night Shyamalan's new film, Old.

Charlotte managed to conceive baby Rose during the first SATC film in 2007.

And Just Like That: Alexa Swinton; Cathy Ang; Cree Cicchino From left, Alexa Swinton, Cathy Ang, who are playing Charlotte's daughters; and Cree Cicchino, who plays Brady's girlfriend, on "And Just Like That." | Credit: Emily Assiran; Emilio Madrid; JSquared

And Just Like That began filming in New York in late spring. The 10-episode series will premiere exclusively on HBO Max though no release date has been announced.

