It's been a while since the Sex and the City continuation And Just Like That revealed any new characters coming into Carrie Bradshaw's world, but HBO Max announced Wednesday that actresses Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman have joined the cast.

TV veteran Parker, who recurred on everything from Empire to Chicago P.D., will play Lisa Todd Wexley, a Park Avenue mother of three. Choudhury, best known for her breakout role opposite Denzel Washington in Mississippi Masala, will play Seema Patel, a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker. Finally, Pittman (The Morning Show) will appear as Columbia Law professor Dr. Nya Wallace, described as brilliant, yet challenging. There are no details yet as to how they factor into the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

The trio join Sara Ramirez as newcomers to the show, further reflecting what HBO chief Casey Bloys told TV Line earlier this year about producer/star Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King not wanting "to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast," and the creators "being very, very conscious about understanding that [the show's] New York has to reflect the way New York looks today."

SEX AND THE CITY Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage

While HBO Max has not yet announced a premiere date for the revival, it's currently in production in New York City.

