Sex and the City reunion: Kim Cattrall and Patricia Field 'celebrating 'life' in NYC

And just like that, there was a different kind of Sex and the City reunion over the weekend.

Former SATC coworkers — star Kim Cattrall and legendary costume designer Patricia Field — caught up and shared photos of their meetup.

"Friends in NYC ❤️ Celebrating life with @kimcattrall," Field captioned a pic showing her alongside Cattrall on Saturday.

The actress, who famously played Samantha Jones in SATC but is not returning for the latest installment, And Just Like That on HBO Max, shared the same pic, showing the two women clearly having a ball.

"Celebrating tonight with the amazing @patriciafield," Cattrall wrote.

Field also asked followers to tag their besties in the post, and she received a host of heart emojis from fans, as well as from stars like Debi Mazar and Naomi Campbell.

And if people are wondering if the pic is a little side-eye to anyone or anything, Field seemed to suggest it definitely is not. She re-shared an Instagram story from another account that had the quote, "All sunshine, no shade," attributed to her, on her account.

Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Field, who was unable to join And Just Like That due to her commitments to season 2 of Netflix series Emily in Paris (which also hails from SATC creator Darren Star), recommended Molly Rogers, who ended up getting the job.

"I said, 'Call Molly. She knows it all, we did it together,'" Field told PEOPLE earlier this week. "So they called her and she was available. I wasn't available."

Of Rogers, Field said, "it was her time to shine."

Cattrall turned down a third SATC movie a few years ago, saying she was done playing Samantha.

"This isn't about more money. This is not about more scenes. It's not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another," Cattrall told Piers Morgan for his show ITV's Life Stories. "I'm 61. It's now."