One thing's for sure: "Charlotte would've freaked out," says Cynthia Nixon.

How would the Sex and the City gals have handled the NYC wildfire smoke?

Sex and the City and And Just Like That have long been attuned to the issues facing New Yorkers: navigating COVID-19 in a crowded city, getting a good seat at Balthazar, robbing your way into the Soho House rooftop pool, etc. As such, we couldn't help but wonder, how would Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt have dealt with the NYC wildfire smoke situation?

EW asked Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis and there's one thing they all agree on: "Charlotte would've freaked out," Nixon, who plays Miranda, tells EW.

At the start of June, residents of New York City and its surrounding boroughs found the Big Apple shrouded in smoke that had blown towards the East Coast from fires breaking out in Canada. For days, the air quality in the city remained poor and, at times, ranked among the worst on the globe. Those in Los Angeles, who've dealt with wildfire smoke for years, joked and memed as New Yorkers hacked into their masks.

Parker, who plays Carrie, feels each of the Sex and the City gals would've gone about the situation differently. "I think Carrie would just carry on with her day, get to Gristedes, get what she needs, stop by the newsstand. I don't think she would be undone by it at all. I think Charlotte might be very protective and make sure everybody found their masks again — and were double-masked."

"Harry certainly would be double-masked," she adds, referring to Charlotte's husband, Harry Goldenblatt, played by Evan Handler.

Davis, the actress behind Charlotte, agrees her character "would've bought every air purifier available and put them in, like a solid wall of air purifiers, and had all the family inside and masked."

She adds, "Maybe she would've tried to buy one of those respirator things. Do you know what I mean? Like the kind a fireman would wear. Charlotte's into her prevention stuff."

Speaking more broadly about how Sex and the City and And Just Like That tackles issues of the day, Nixon says, "I guess we try and stay away from things that are too set in a particular time in terms of dating it."

"We did have an episode that we shot before September 11, but it aired after September 11," she points out. "I think we put a tribute to the people who died in September 11. It really felt like being a moment of resonance without showing the towers falling or something like that. I feel like we try and get the flavor of New York at a particular moment in time, but specific events are not really our forte, our wheelhouse."

And Just Like That premieres on HBO and Max this Thursday.

